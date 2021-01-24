Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Fuel Dating Speculation After Poolside Hangout

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker taking their friendship to the next level?

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer sparked dating rumors once again after seemingly spending time at Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs. Both Kourtney and Travis posted photos of the momager’s lavish pool over the weekend, hinting that they were there at the same time.

Though she and Travis didn’t appear in any photos together, Kourtney was seen rocking a neutral bikini from her sister Kim’s Skims collection as she lounged in the water. Earlier this week, Travis also dropped a rose emoji in the comment section of a sizzling mirror selfie Kourtney shared on Instagram.

Kourtney, 40, and Travis, 45, have been the subject of romance speculation in the past. The pair was spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu in February 2019 and the previous year they attended an evening church service after hitting up a vegan restaurant in LA the same day.

Travis previously set the record straight on his and Kourtney’s relationship, telling People at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards that she is “a dear friend and that’s it,” adding that he loves her and her family “to death.”

It seems clear that Kourtney and Travis get along swimmingly, but his connection to the Kardashian family actually goes back even further.

The rocker told Us Weekly back in 2015 that he actually developed a crush on Kim after they met nearly a decade earlier when he was dating Paris Hilton and the now-mom of four was her assistant.

The duo never made a love connection but Travis did recall Kim confiding in him about the opportunity to launch “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and how she wanted his perspective because he had recently starred in his own series, “Meet the Barkers.”

“Kim was like, ‘I really want to do this reality show. We’re supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family’s interesting,'” Travis recalled at the time. “I gave her the best advice I could but I still remember the conversation like yesterday: ‘I think my family is interesting and it could be something.’ Well, you were absolutely right!”

Travis has more in common with Kim and Kourtney than just TV exposure. He and his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler have appeared on “KUWTK” over the years and the youngsters are also reportedly pals with Kourtney and Scott Disick’s three little ones.

