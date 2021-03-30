Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant With Baby No.2

Surprise! Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her second child.

The actress revealed that she expecting on the cover of W magazine in a photo shoot by Sofia Coppola, which just dropped on Tuesday.

Kirsten posed in an ornate gold bed wearing a sheer custom lace dress by Rodarte for the photoshoot showing off her baby bump.

Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones joined the “Bring It On” actress for the photo shoot which were taken at a home in Beverly Hills by photographer Zoë Ghertner.

In 2018, Dunst announced her first pregnancy in an @OfficialRodarte lookbook. Now, Dunst debuts her second pregnancy in the pages of W, wearing a custom white lace dress made by her friends, the Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy. See more here: https://t.co/ch30ROdSgW pic.twitter.com/QBHatK6fkd — W Magazine (@wmag) March 30, 2021

Kirsten opened up to W magazine about her relationship with Sofia, “It’s just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you’ve seen each other have children.” The famed filmmaker has two children, Romy, 14, and Cosima, 10. Kirsten added, “There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that’s not your family.”

The 38-year-old and partner Jesse Plemons’ bundle of joy will be joining the couple’s 2-year-old son Ennis Howard.

But it wasn’t love at first sight for the couple, who began dating in 2016, were engaged in 2017 and welcomed their son a year later.

Kirsten and Jesse opened up about their relationship in September 2020 for an interview for the New York Times, telling the paper that they bonded while playing husband and wife on FX’s “Fargo” a few years back, thanks to a real-life similarity very few others have.

The pair got to know each other while running lines well into the night, a habit which the Times reports stemmed from their respective early days in Hollywood – and Kirsten confessed it’s still an inside joke between them!

