Kim Kardashian Twins With Daughter Chicago In Matching Black Swimsuits

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago is her mini-me!

In a series of sweet snaps posted to Kim’s Instagram, she and her 3-year-old daughter adorably matched in all-black swimsuits!

Kim rocked a sexy cut-out one piece, while little Chicago wore a black tankini and shorts. In the photos, the dynamic duo are seen playing together in front of the crystal blue ocean.

“My twin forever,” 40-year-old Kim wrote in the caption. The SKIMS founder has been posting photos with her little ones all week as they vacation in a tropical location.

“Mom life on vacay,” she captioned an adorable pic of all the kiddos piled on top of her as she sunbathed.

“3 out of 4,” she wrote alongside another photo of kids Saint, Psalm and Chicago smiling for the camera.

