Kim Kardashian Slams Critics Of North West’s Painting: ‘Please Stop Embarrassing Yourselves’

Kim Kardashian is one protective mama bear.

On Monday, she shared a photo to her Instagram story of a beautiful landscape portrait, captioning the snap, “My little artist North.” The painting, which depicted a sprawling river and a mountain vista, featured a signature from little North in the bottom right corner, complete with a smiley face.

However, it didn’t take long for social media haters to begin doubting if the 7-year-old could create such an impressive work of art.

On Tuesday, Kim took to Instagram stories to defend her daughter’s skills and speak up against skeptics.

She began, “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!”

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” she continued. “North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete.”

“As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone,” Kim wrote. “I’m seeing op—ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!”

She concluded her post, “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Kim then shared several screenshots of critical stories and tweets, clapping back to them individually. She also shared some memes in support of North, and showed off a photo of North’s best friend’s painting as well. “Ryan’s amazing painting!!! Two beautiful artists,” Kim wrote.

She then shared another close-up of North’s art, adding, “Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby’s masterpieces.”

She even shared photos of husband Kanye West’s childhood artwork, showing that the artistic gene really does run in the family.

— by Katcy Stephan