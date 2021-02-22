Kim Kardashian Remembers Late Father In First Instagram Post Since Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian has broken her social media silence after filing for divorce from Kanye West on Friday.

She shared a sweet Instagram post remembering her father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away of esophageal cancer in 2003 when she was 22 years old.

“Happy Birthday Dad,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself with her dad and siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob. “I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you!” The famed attorney would have turned 76 today.

Kim revealed that she made an attempt to contact him, adding, “I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”

She also asked for some guidance from beyond, writing, “Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

Her sweet tribute marks Kim’s first Instagram feed post since she filed to divorce her husband of six years, Kanye West. Back in October, Kanye gifted Kim with a unique 40thbirthday surprise: a hologram of her late father.

At the time, Kim raved over Kanye’s creative and heartfelt gesture, telling her Instagram followers that she will forever treasure the opportunity to see Robert again.

— by Katcy Stephan