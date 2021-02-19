Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage, confirmed by the LA Superior Court PIO. Kim’s representative also confirmed the news to Access Hollywood.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014 and share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Sources tell TMZ that the couple is pursuing joint legal and physical custody of their children

Page Six first reported that divorce was imminent in January of this year, reporting that Kim was represented by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, who filed the divorce docs on Friday.

The couple spent most of 2020 apart, with Kanye decamping to their Wyoming ranch while Kim stayed behind at their Los Angeles home with their kids.

The divorce news follows a turbulent Summer and Fall, following Kanye’s announcement in July that he was planning to run for president of the United States, which also led to several long Twitter rants throughout the summer where he blamed the reality family for being controlling and said that he’d been “trying to divorce Kim.”

The Page Six source added that while Kim has tried to protect Kanye in the past and help him deal with his mental health, she’s grown up and realizes now that they want different things.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the Page Six source added.

In July, Kim shared a rare statement on her Instagram Story about Kanye’s mental health and battle with bi-polar disorder. At the time she revealed that she’s never spoken publicly about it because she wanted to protect their children and protect Kanye’s “right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim began.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she added. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim and Kanye reportedly spent just one day together at her 40th birthday vacation in Tahiti, and it appears that they spent the holidays apart. Kanye was not seen in any of the holiday photos from the Kardashian family and Kim was spotted in Christmas photos with her family at Kourtney’s house.

While the divorce has been rumored for some time, Kim was wearing her wedding band in photos posted to her Instagram this Thursday.

— by Katcy Stephan