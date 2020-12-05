Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint’s Golden Birthday: ‘One Of My Life’s Soul Mates’

Kim Kardashian’s oldest son is celebrating a major milestone!

Saint West turned 5 on Dec. 5 and his famous mom marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, telling fans that her “baby boy” is one of her true “soul mates.”

Kim went on to share the special birthday tradition she keeps with all her kids, and why it’s such an important way to commemorate their respective life experiences.

“Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers [sic] these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big,” the beauty mogul wrote.



Kim accompanied her post with a trio of cute mother-son snaps of her and Saint laughing together while sharing cute hugs and kisses, and noted how “excited” he was for his pandemic-era “drive-by” party even though it’s not “ideal.”

The 40-year-old’s friends and family members sent well wishes to the youngster, with Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kimora Lee Simmons and more all flocking to the comment section with kind messages.

Kris Jenner honored her grandson with a post on her own Insta page, sharing a slew of touching pics of Saint posing with Kim and other loved ones throughout the years.

“Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude,” she wrote. “You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine. You are my sunshine. I love you! Lovey xoxo.”

Looks like Saint couldn’t start his new year on a more positive note!

— Erin Biglow