WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Is Officially ALL OF US In Hilarious Video

True Thompson knows that the holidays are all about indulging!

In a hilarious video posted ahead of the Christmas holidays, True was spotted enjoying a time-honored tradition with her mom, Khloe Kardashian – making gingerbread cookies. But naturally, the tiny tot quickly caught on to the fact that decorating wasn’t nearly as much fun as eating all the M&Ms. In the hilarious video, True can be seen decorating her cookie when all of a sudden she grabs a handful of candies and shoves them in her mouth. (NOTE: Scroll the the third to last slide for all the action!)

Khloe somewhat scolds True saying, “no, no, no, just decorating.”

To which, adorable True responds by sneaking a couple more and smiling at the camera.

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that those quarantine calories definitely don’t count and it’s all about a little holiday indulgence.

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Larsa Pippen Is Battling Coronavirus: ‘I’ve Never Felt Pain Like This’

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.