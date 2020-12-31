Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Is Officially ALL OF US In Hilarious Video

True Thompson knows that the holidays are all about indulging!

In a hilarious video posted ahead of the Christmas holidays, True was spotted enjoying a time-honored tradition with her mom, Khloe Kardashian – making gingerbread cookies. But naturally, the tiny tot quickly caught on to the fact that decorating wasn’t nearly as much fun as eating all the M&Ms. In the hilarious video, True can be seen decorating her cookie when all of a sudden she grabs a handful of candies and shoves them in her mouth. (NOTE: Scroll the the third to last slide for all the action!)

Khloe somewhat scolds True saying, “no, no, no, just decorating.”

To which, adorable True responds by sneaking a couple more and smiling at the camera.

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that those quarantine calories definitely don’t count and it’s all about a little holiday indulgence.