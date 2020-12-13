Khloe Kardashian Shows Love For Tristan Thompson’s Son Prince On His 4th Birthday

Tristan Thompson is one proud dad!

The NBA star wished son Prince a happy 4th birthday on Sunday with a sweet Instagram tribute, posting a cute trio of photos alongside a caption praising his little one for being such a joy to raise.

“I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold,” Tristan wrote.

The athlete went on to reference his and reported on-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter, True, and the cute bond the youngsters share.

“Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy,” he added.

Tristan wasn’t alone in his sentiment. Khloe also sent Prince well wishes in the comment section with a string of heart emojis.

Though Khloe’s gesture drew some negative feedback from users who thought she’d crossed a line, others defended the 36-year-old by pointing out that Tristan’s son, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, is likely family to Khloe and she’s simply coming from “a pure and good space.”

The Good American co-founder and her beau are said to have rekindled their romance earlier this year. Though things are reportedly back on track for the pair, there is now more physical distance between them following Tristan’s recent move to the East Coast.

After nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 29-year-old signed a $19 million deal last month to play for the Boston Celtics. It remains unclear whether Khloe will stay in her native Los Angeles or relocate to be closer to Tristan, but for now it seems they’re making their family dynamic work as lovingly as possible.

