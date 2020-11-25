Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter In Sweet Post: ‘My Sweet True’

Khloe Kardashian is feeling thankful for her daughter True.

The reality star shared a sweet photo of her 1-year-old baby girl sitting on a white fence wearing a matching tie-dye pink outfit paired with white sneakers.

“I give thanks everyday for you my sweet True!!! Always stop to smell the roses cutie,” Khloe captioned her photo.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be on an outing surrounded by roses.

Khloe, who shares daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson, , may have another reason to be thankful year. She and Tristan have reportedly been spending a lot of quality time together since the start of the global pandemic. And Tristan is reportedly planning to stay in Los Angeles, after he was just signed to a $19M two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. The pair previously lived in Cleveland together prior to True’s birth.

The news of a rekindled romance comes after Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019 after he reportedly cheated on her with her family friend Jordyn Woods.

But the couple has put their past behind them and has even been able to joke about his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s Ex BFF.

During an episode of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” in early November, Tristan stepped in to help with with their daughter’s care when Khloe was quarantined after contracting COVID-19.



When the proud mamma reunited with her baby girl she had the funniest clap back regarding the cheating scandal after Tristan commented about her glasses.

“Look at the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” Tristan said. Khloe quipped, “Thank god you said, ‘on a test’.”