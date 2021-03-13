Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson Her ‘Best Friend’ In Romantic 30th Birthday Tribute

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the love for Tristan Thompson on his milestone birthday.

The NBA player turned 30 on Saturday and received a heartfelt tribute from his reality star girlfriend in honor of the special occasion. Khloe shared a series of Instagram photos of her, Tristan and their nearly 3-year-old daughter, True, cuddled up and decked out for the proud dad’s glam-looking b-day festivities.

Khloe appeared to address her and Tristan’s ups and downs, hinting in a candid caption that their on-again relationship is in a great and honest place.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote.

The 36-year-old went on to express gratitude for everything Tristan brings to her life and their family, adding, “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and every day that how loved you are by me and so many.”

Khloe also noted how much she and Tristan have to look forward to as he crosses a major landmark.

“Welcome to 30!” she added. “I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

Though the Good American co-founder and her longtime beau are said to be spending more time apart since he began playing for the Boston Celtics last year, they are moving forward with plans to have a second child together.

Earlier this week, Khloe appeared on the Ellen original digital series “Lady Parts” and told host Sarah Hyland that she and Tristan have embryos ready after multiple rounds of IVF.

“I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters,” she said of giving True a sibling. “I think it’s such a blessing – especially during these times – to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

