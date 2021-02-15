Keo Motsepe Says He Loves Chrishell Stause While Celebrating First Valentine’s Day Together

Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause can’t stop gushing about each other.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer took to Instagram to share a snap of his “Selling Sunset” girlfriend, and gushes that he loves her as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple.

“I LOVE YOU BABY happy Valentine’s Day,” the caption reads.

Chrishell reacted in the comments with three kissing emojis.

The 39-year-old also posted a photo with her man writing, “My Valentine Happy Valentine’s Day!”

They also spent Christmas 2020 together and Chrishell introduced her man to her family.

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love,” the caption reads.

She continued, noting about Covid-19 concerns saying, “*Edit: To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from- This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides.”

The duo first started dating together last year, after Stause competed on the show with pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

She was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017-2019. Their divorce was reportedly finalized in January 2021, per US Weekly. Hartley is currently dating Sofia Pernas.

— Stephanie Swaim