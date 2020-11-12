Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation: ‘It’s Incredibly Insensitive To Ask Or Assume’

Kelsea Ballerini is clapping back at someone on social media, who deleted their original tweet, asking if she was pregnant.

The singer was apparently responding to someone on Twitter who was alleging that she was pregnant after seeing her perform at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday. The 27-year-old set the record straight and informed her social media followers she thinks its rude for people to assume or ask if someone is expecting.

“I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet,” she wrote.

I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet. 🤍 https://t.co/b73pVo3Ror — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

Her followers rallied behind her and shared major support for the country star.

“It seems to me that is is not entirely adequate that people interfere in such things. Kels, even assuming that you are pregnant, this should not concern us, it only concerns you and your family,” one person wrote.

“THIS! I’m so tired of people assuming other women are pregnant when they don’t even look it. It’s basically another way of saying someone is gaining weight and is incredibly insensitive as you said. You look great, kels and I’m sorry someone suggested anything like this,” another replied.

“People should NEVER ask a woman if she is pregnant (or assume & tag her on Instagram) 1. It’s rude. 2. Lots of women (like me) would do anything to be pregnant and aren’t. 3. ITS RUDE You look amazing. This assumption is insane,” a third tweeted.

The comments come after Ballerini stunned at the 2020 Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, stepping out on the red carpet in a stunning red gown embellished with tons of flowers.

She performed her hit, “Hole in the Bottle” onstage at the award show and even made a wardrobe change for the performance, opting for a plunging black-and-white one piece that she paired with a slicked back ponytail.

2020 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim