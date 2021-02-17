Kelly Clarkson Will Interview First Lady Dr. Jill Biden At The White House

A whole lotta woman is headed to the White House!

Kelly Clarkson just announced that she’s heading to DC for a sit-down with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden! The interview will mark Dr. Biden’s first solo broadcast interview as First Lady.

In a video on the Kelly Clarkson Show’s social media accounts, Kelly excitedly announced, “I’m going to the White House, y’all! First Lady Jill Biden and I are hanging for the Kelly Clarkson Show! I’m so excited!”

We’re going to the White House, y’all! Tune in next Thursday, February 25th as Kelly sits down with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden on The Kelly Clarkson Show! #FLOTUSonKELLY @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/bdCg9rfkMs — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) February 17, 2021

Tune in for Kelly’s interview with FLOTUS on Thursday, February 25.

— by Katcy Stephan