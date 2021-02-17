WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Kelly Clarkson Will Interview First Lady Dr. Jill Biden At The White House

A whole lotta woman is headed to the White House!

Kelly Clarkson just announced that she’s heading to DC for a sit-down with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden! The interview will mark Dr. Biden’s first solo broadcast interview as First Lady.

In a video on the Kelly Clarkson Show’s social media accounts, Kelly excitedly announced, “I’m going to the White House, y’all! First Lady Jill Biden and I are hanging for the Kelly Clarkson Show! I’m so excited!”

Tune in for Kelly’s interview with FLOTUS on Thursday, February 25.

— by Katcy Stephan

