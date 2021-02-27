Kellan Lutz Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Brittany 1 Year After Pregnancy Loss

Kellan Lutz is a proud new dad!

The “Twilight” alum welcomed a baby girl with wife Brittany Gonzales on Friday and the happy parents announced their news in a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts. Kellan, 35, and Brittany, 32, introduced their daughter with a photo showing three polaroid snaps of themselves beaming as they cradled the newborn at the hospital.

“She’s here!!!! Ashtyn Lilly Lutz,” Brittany wrote in her caption, revealing the little one’s unique name and adding that she arrived on Feb. 22.

“The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away. It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension,” she continued.

For his part, Kellan reshared Brittany’s post with excited commentary of his own, gushing, “Birth is amazing!!!” alongside a heart and praying hands emoji.

Kellan and Brittany tied the knot in 2017 and revealed in September that they were expecting again following a devastating pregnancy loss. Early last year, Brittany reflected on the tragedy while honoring their little one’s memory.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

She and Kellan later confirmed in a social media video that it was a “surprise” to learn they had Ashtyn on the way and they were “so excited” and wanted to continue being honest and candid about their ups and downs on the road to parenthood.

“It was a surprise, obviously,” Brittany said in the clip. “It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but … I went through a lot and I’d still like to share my journey in some way that I can.”

— Erin Biglow