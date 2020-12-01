Keke Palmer Reveals Struggle With Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: ‘My Acne Has Been So Bad’

Keke Palmer is getting candid about her health.

The “True Jackson, VP” alum shared a series of close-up photos of her face on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Poly Cystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE.”

MayoClinic describes Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as “a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age,” citing common symptoms such as infrequent, irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles, excess facial and body hair, and severe acne.

The 27-year-old star continued by explaining that she struggled to get the accurate diagnosis, adding, “People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means!”

“I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis,” she added. “I’m not saying trust Web MD for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

She reflected on the medical struggles her family has through the years, continuing, “This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money. It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn.”

Keke’s famous friends flocked to the comments section to show their support. Taraji P. Henson wrote, “God bless your heart sweet baby,” while Niecy Nash added, “Thank you Keeks!”

It looks like Keke isn’t letting the diagnosis get her down, adding, “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”

Keke ended her statement with a message of support for all those struggling, writing, “Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either.”

— by Katcy Stephan