Katy Perry Performs At First Awards Show Since Giving Birth To Daisy

Katy Perry is back to performing since becoming a mama!

The 36-year-old made her return to an awards show stage since welcoming daughter Daisy in August with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The “American Idol” judge gave a moving performance of her song “Only Love” joined by Darius Rucker for the 2020 American Music Awards.

Katy performed the song from her sixth studio album “Smile” while wearing an oversized denim jacket and matching jeans.

Other superstars performing at the awards show include Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, The Weeknd, BTS, Lewis Capaldi and more.

Justin Bieber began the AMAs with a moving performance of “Lonely” and “Holy” before being joined by Shawn Mendes to perform their new hit single, “Monster.”

Host Taraji P. Henson jumped on the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles to start the show with a high-energy dance performance to a medley of some our favorite tracks from Prince, Megan Thee Stallion and more.