Katie Couric Will Be The Next ‘Jeopardy’ Guest Host (Report)

Katie Couric will step in as a “Jeopardy” guest host for one week, according to a new report from the LA Times.

After beloved late host Alex Trebek’s final episode airs this Friday, the iconic quiz show will welcome a series of guest hosts to fill his shoes temporarily.

An announcement on the game show’s official Twitter account in November revealed that famed contestant and “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings would be the first of multiple familiar faces to take on hosting duties.

“We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings,” the tweet read. “Additional guest hosts to be announced.”

“Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’ and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved,” executive producer Mike Richards added.

“Jeopardy” and Katie Couric have yet to officially confirm the news of her hosting gig.

