Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Daughter Lyla’s First Christmas A ‘Silver Lining’ Of 2020

Katherine Schwarzenegger is counting her blessings.

The author reflected on what she’s grateful for as 2020 comes to a close, telling Instagram followers in a candid post on Friday that despite the coronavirus pandemic she’s happy to celebrate the holidays with her husband, Chris Pratt, and their infant daughter, Lyla.

“While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me,” the 30-year-old wrote, captioning a photo of a “First Christmas” ornament hung on their tree in honor of her and Chris’ little one.

Katherine went on to acknowledge how difficult the past months have been for so many, and she gave a heartfelt shoutout to all the hopeful parents, new parents and parents-to-be who experienced the ups and downs of family planning during quarantine.

“2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world,” she continued. “Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom. Shout out to all the people who had babies this year, became pregnant, are pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant. It’s a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood and I see you! 🙏”

Katherine and Chris welcomed their little girl in August and announced the happy news in a joint Instagram statement, sharing with fans how “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” they were to have Lyla join their family.

Though Katherine has been outspoken on social media about her love of Christmas, the animal advocate revealed to People last month that she and all her loved ones were shifting their plans to accommodate quarantine guidelines – especially with Lyla in the mix.

“Los Angeles is having a really big spike in cases right now … and obviously my family’s biggest concern is always making sure that everybody stays healthy. [My family] are big mask-wearers. They practice social distancing and they’re really good about all of that, especially having a newborn around,” she said.

Adding, “I think we have to wait to see as we go along because the numbers and the situation of what’s going on in the world seems to change every day. So it’s figuring out what’s the safest and most realistic way of being able to be together, but also being able to be safe. And then also focusing on what matters, which is just being able to be grateful for our health and for life and celebrate that.”

— Erin Biglow