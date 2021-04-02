Katharine McPhee Poses In Swimsuit Again Just Weeks After Giving Birth

Katharine McPhee is glowing as a new mama!

The 37-year-old shared a swimsuit selfie on Thursday to support her stepdaughter Sarah Foster’s new fashion line just a month after the “Smash” star and husband David Foster welcomed their son Rennie.

“Best one piece I’ve ever tried,” Katharine wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram Story wearing a baby blue and white one piece bathing suit. “Usually it’s cut too low and the torso isn’t long enough – straps are adjustable. So comfortable you nail it @SaraFoster.”

Sarah was excited for Katharine’s support of her Cotton Candy Skies collection with Summersalt and re-shared her post, writing, “Had a baby a month ago. Wtf!”



This isn’t even Katharine’s first time slipping on a bathing suit to show off her post-baby bod.

On Wednesday, the “American Idol” alum rocked a one-shoulder brown bikini paired with camel sunglasses and a chic updo.

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” she captioned her post.

Katharine gave birth to son Rennie in late Feburary. The singer shared the first photo of him in March in an Instagram story in which she’s seen cradling the newborn in a blue wrap carrier while sporting a big smile and letting fans know that she couldn’t be happier about welcoming their new addition.

“Just in case you were wondering…I love being a mommy!” she wrote.

Rennie is Katharine and her husband’s first child together and David’s sixth. The 71-year-old is also a dad to daughters Sara, Erin and Jordan who he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer. He also is the father to daughters Allison and Amy from previous relationships.



