Katharine McPhee And David Foster Welcome Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have reportedly welcomed a son!

The “American Idol” alum’s representative confirmed the exciting news in a statement to People, saying, “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.”

The new bundle of joy is 36-year-old Katharine’s first child and David’s sixth. The 71-year-old is already a dad to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 with his second wife Rebecca Dyer. He’s also a parent to Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

Katharine and David were first introduced on the set of “American Idol” in 2006 when Katharine was a contestant. But sparks didn’t fly for the couple till years later after they reconnected through music. David and Katharine first started dating in 2016, and the record producer popped the question in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in a “romantic and intimate ceremony” in London last year, where David’s daughters Erin and Sara Foster were there to help them celebrate. The marriage is Katharine’s second, and David’s fifth.

Congratulations to the happy family!

— by Katcy Stephan

