Kate Winslet Recalls Feeling ‘Bullied’ Following Role In Titanic

Kate Winslet is opening up about criticism she faced in her past.

The star, who shot to fame after her role as Rose Dewitt Bukater in 1997’s “Titanic,” was on a recent episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where she revealed she got a lot of critiques about her looks after she made it big.

“It was like night and day from one day to the next,” she said. “Also, I was subject to quite a lot of also personal physical scrutiny and criticized quite a lot – the British press we actually quite unkind to me.”

The 45-year-old also shared that she feels like she wasn’t ready for the pressures of the spotlight in her early 20’s saying she felt “bullied.”

“I felt bullied if I’m honest,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘this is horrible and I hope it passes’ it did definitely pass but it made me realize that, if that’s what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, definitely not.”

The “Ammonite” star admits she felt like she wasn’t ready for fame because she didn’t have a ton of experience professionally acting at the time of the Oscar-winning film’s release.

“I was still learning how to act. I’d only been doing it since I was 17. And so I still felt like I wasn’t really ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs. It was a huge responsibility. I didn’t want to make mistakes. I didn’t want to blow it. I wanted to be in it for the long game,” she said.

While she may have faced some pressures from fame back then, she’s now revered as one of the best actors for her roles in films like “The Reader,” “Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind,” “Revolutionary Road” and more.

She won an Oscar, BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her role in “The Reader” back in 2009 as well as a Best Supporting Actress BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Award for her role in 2016’s “Steve Jobs.” Other wins include Golden Globe Awards for her roles in “Revolutionary Road” and “Mildred Pierce.”

— Stephanie Swaim