Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Reveals Virtual Christmas Tree Plans With Grandkids George, Charlotte & Louis

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be partaking in some holiday traditions over Zoom this year!

In a new Instagram post, Kate Middleton’s mom Carole opened up about how she plans to connect with her royal grandchildren virtually this holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas. For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected,” the businesswoman wrote in a message shared by her party supplies and décor company, Party Pieces.

“I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!” she added.

In addition to George, Charlotte and Louis, Carole has Pippa Middleton’s 2-year-old son Arthur as a grandchild.

The grandmother of four typically goes all out when it comes to holiday decorating at her Bucklebury home. In 2018, she told The Telegraph that she puts a Christmas tree in each of her grandchildren’s rooms at her place “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

In her Party Pieces post, Carole said that coming up with the business’ holiday selection was a bright spot in her 2020.

“Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all,” she wrote.

Carole and her royal grandkids aren’t the only ones who will be keeping their celebrations close to home this holiday season. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie are planning to spend Christmas in the United States rather than travel to the UK for the traditional royal gathering at Sandringham, marking their absence from the festivities for the second year in a row.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex told the outlet, “Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas.”