Kate Middleton & Prince William Make Public Appearance Amid Royal Controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping out amid the ongoing royal controversy in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the time to visit an ambulance station in Newham on Thursday in a show of support for emergency workers on the Covid-19 frontlines.

The couple spoke with paramedic Jahrin Khan about her experience responding to the pandemic, and even hopped on a video call with her father in Bangladesh!

During William and Kate’s first appearance since Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview last week, William was asked by a reporter if he has spoken to his brother since the interview and if the royal family is racist – to which William responded saying he’s going to speak to Harry soon and that his family isn’t racist.

It seems he has since made good on his word and spoken to his brother—Gayle King reported Tuesday on CBS This Morning that she reached out to Meghan and Harry, saying, “I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.”

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive,” she added. “But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

— by Katcy Stephan