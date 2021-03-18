WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Kate Middleton & Prince William Make Public Appearance Amid Royal Controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping out amid the ongoing royal controversy in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the time to visit an ambulance station in Newham on Thursday in a show of support for emergency workers on the Covid-19 frontlines.

The couple spoke with paramedic Jahrin Khan about her experience responding to the pandemic, and even hopped on a video call with her father in Bangladesh!

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with the family of paramedic Jahrin (Jay) Khan via a mobile phone during a visit to Newham ambulance station in East London on March 18, 2021 in London, England. The family is in London but her father joined the conversation from Bangladesh. Ms Khan has been unable to see her family through the pandemic. During the visit, The Duke and Duchess met with ambulance staff and paramedics to hear more about their experiences of working during the pandemic and about the mental health and wellbeing support provided at the Station and through the London Ambulance Service. (Photo by Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During William and Kate’s first appearance since Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview last week, William was asked by a reporter if he has spoken to his brother since the interview and if the royal family is racist – to which William responded saying he’s going to speak to Harry soon and that his family isn’t racist.

It seems he has since made good on his word and spoken to his brother—Gayle King reported Tuesday on CBS This Morning that she reached out to Meghan and Harry, saying, “I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.”

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive,” she added. “But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

— by Katcy Stephan

