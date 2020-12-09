Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Queen Elizabeth For Royal Holiday Event

Some royal family members have reunited amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth, from a safe social distance at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for a royal holiday event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their three-day train tour at Windsor for the gathering which thanked local volunteers and non-profit organizations who are helping those in need during Christmas in Berkshire.

Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, along with stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also joined in the festivities along with Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Ann.

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Kate stepped out in Cardiff while on a stop over during their train tour.

“Located in ‘Christmas at the Castle’, The Duke and Duchess joined students from Cardiff University for some marshmallow toasting, a secret Santa exchange and more importantly, hear how their mental health has been during this challenging year,” The royals’ Twitter account read.

They also visited the Cleeve Court Care Home where they spoke to staff about their experience caring for the facility’s residents in the midst of the pandemic. The royal couple also observed how the staff have helped them stay connected with the family during this difficult year, according to the Palace.

Prince William and Kate then visited the Toyal Berkshire Hospital to thank nurses and frontline workers for their dedication and tireless effort amid the pandemic.

