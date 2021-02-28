WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Adorably Cheers When Rosamund Pike Wins Golden Globe

Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rani Rose, was totally feeling the Golden Globes!

Kate was joined by her entire family, including her mom Goldie Hawn, dad Kurt Russell, brother Oliver Hudson and his family, and her own children, Ryder, Bingham, Rani and partner Danny Fujikawa. The family was gathered to watch as Kate was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “Music.”

While Kate didn’t take home the win – it went to Rosamund Pike for her role in “I Care a Lot,” that didn’t stop little Rani from letting out a cheer for her mom’s fellow nominee.

As a gobsmacked Rosamund was trying to get over her shock, Rani cheered out!

Kate wasn’t the only one who was joined by her family during Sunday night’s at-home award ceremony. Mark Ruffalo, Ethan Hawke, Jason Bateman and more stars had their families join them on their Zooms!

