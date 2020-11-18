Karlie Kloss Confirms Pregnancy In Sweet Video: ‘Hello, Baby!’

Karlie Kloss is bumpin’ along! The 28-year-old supermodel just confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child through an adorable Instagram video.

“Good morning! Hello, baby,” Karlie said into the camera as she showed off her growing bump before blowing a kiss at the end of the video.

In late October, a source told People that the “Project Runway” host was expecting her first child with hubby Joshua Kushner.

“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” the source said. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Karlie and Josh recently marked another special milestone: their two-year wedding anniversary! Back in October 2018, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York and enjoyed larger festivities in Wyoming the following June, alongside A-list pals like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Congratulations to the growing family!

— by Katcy Stephan