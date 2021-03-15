Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Welcome First Child

Karlie Kloss just became a mom!

The 28-year-old supermodel and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child together.

The proud papa announced his newborn baby’s arrival on Sunday with an adorable pic of the bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Welcome to the world.”

The couple haven’t announced whether their baby is a boy or a girl and no name has been revealed either.

Karlie confirmed that she was expecting her first child in an adorable Instagram video in November 2020.

“Good morning! Hello, baby,” Karlie said into the camera as she showed off her growing bump before blowing a kiss at the end of the video.

In late October, a source told People that the “Project Runway” host was expecting her first child with hubby Joshua Kushner.

“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” the source said. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Karlie and Josh tied the knot in October 2018 with an intimate ceremony in upstate New York and enjoyed larger festivities in Wyoming the following June, alongside A-list pals like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

