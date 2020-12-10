Kardashian-Jenner Family Signs Multi-Year Deal To Create New Hulu Series

It won’t be hard to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2021 after all.

Months after announcing the end of their E! reality hit “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have inked a new deal to create global streaming content. The news was revealed at the Disney’s Investor Day summit on Thursday.

The first confirmed project is a new reality series for Hulu in the U.S. and Star worldwide and will reportedly premiere late next year. Further details are still under wraps and the famous family kept their social media reactions to a minimum.

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021,” Kris tweeted.

Kourtney was even more succinct, writing simply, “#HULU2021” on her Twitter page. Khloé, meanwhile, shared a “HULU 2021” graphic on Instagram and Kendall retweeted a post from Hulu’s Twitter account.

“KUWTK” will air its 20th and final season in early 2021. In a joint statement issued back in September, the Kardashian-Jenners revealed “with heavy hearts” their decision to end the show after 14 years and thanked fans and all those who made the franchise such a blockbuster success.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the statement read in part.

— Erin Biglow