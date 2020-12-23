Kanye West Missing From Kim Kardashian’s Family Photo

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her family but someone is notably missing from the pic.

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder has been sharing several throwback photos from her trip to Lake Tahoe, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday she posted a group shot without husband Kanye West.

Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney and Scott Disick posed alongside Kim on what appeared to be a balcony during their snowy family getaway.

Kim captioned the photo writing, “Tahoe w the fam.”

There have been multiple published reports that Kim and Kanye aren’t living together but neither one has confirmed any of the speculation. A source tells People that they are still together but living separate lives.

Kim has been living in the couple’s Los Angeles home while Kanye has been reportedly spending time at their Wyoming ranch.

The former reality star has been enjoying her family vacation in the snow. On Tuesday she shared a photo wearing a crop orange top with tiger print pants and a puffer jacket in the snow, writing, “FREEZN SZN.”

The mom-of-four previously shared some sweet snapshots from their rented Lake Tahoe vacation house with 5-year-old son Saint in honor of his birthday.

“I know a drive- by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!” she wrote.

Kim and Kanye who tied the knot in 2014 are proud parents to North, 6, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and 1-year-old Psalm.

