Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Signs Prestigious Modeling Contract

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter is making a name for herself in the modeling world after her fashion statement at the inauguration.

21-year-old Ella Emhoff just signed a major modeling contract with IMG Models, one of the most prestigious agencies in the world.

“It’s not really about shape, size or gender any more,” Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told The New York Times. Adding, “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.”

Ella, who is a senior at Parsons School of Design in New York, got the attention of Bart when he saw her at the inauguration.

“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” Ella told The New York Times.

She continued, “As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body.”

Ella was styled for the inauguration by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson in a Miu Miu tartan coat with crystal embellished shoulders and a pilgrim collar over a burgundy dress by designer Batsheva.

But Ella isn’t the only one to score a major deal with IMG Models following the swearing in of President Biden.

22-year-old inaugural poet Amanda Gorman has also been signed to the agency after she was a breakout star of the historic day.

IMG models plans to build up Amanda’s profile in fashion and beauty with endorsements and editorial features, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The agency represents models including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Chrissy Teigen and more, according to their website.

Amanda skyrocketed to fame following her reading of her original poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration.

She also used her insightful poem to highlight the power of her own presence on the stage as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol.

The Los Angeles native received tons of praise from celebrities and was one of the most sought-after interviews following the inauguration.

Amanda told the New York Times that she was about halfway through the poem on January 6, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. The riots prompted her to finish the poem, adding the verses, “We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, It can never be permanently defeated.”

Amanda was dressed in Prada for the momentous occasion, wearing a vibrant yellow coat which she paired with a bold red headband. Per Stylecaster, Oprah Winfrey gifted Amanda the jewelry she wore for the inauguration.

