Kaley Cuoco, Lily Collins, Dan Levy and More React To Golden Globe Awards Nominations

The 2021 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced and there were some pretty happy celebrities who were overjoyed by their nominations.

David Fincher’s “Mank” topped out the film category with 6 nominations for best film drama, drama actor, supporting actress, score and screenplay. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” came in second place with 5 nominations.

“The Crown” was the most nominated show in the television category with 6 nods followed by “Schitt’s Creek” which earned 5. Followed by “Ozark” and “The Undoing” with 4 nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

Here’s how some of the nominees reacted to the news:

Lily Collins, “Emily In Paris”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama Series

“I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognising me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honour to be a part of it. I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our Thatcher come to life.”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Drama Series

“Mind blown. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press! What an honor to be recognized by this group, and among these incredible artists. I share this acknowledgement with our entire cast and crew, our researchers, producers and of course Peter Morgan. Truly, a family I’m honored to be a part of.”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team! xo

— dan levy (@danjlevy) February 3, 2021

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama

“I’m knocked out! I spent two weeks in the desert for one episode and I’m still rehydrating! Our fifth season was the best yet. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press!”

Lin Manuel-Miranda, “Hamilton”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want.

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

“Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel. Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y’all are a big blessing.”

Sacha Baron Cohen:

Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture, “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Motion Picture Lead Actor – Comedy/Musical, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment. I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce.Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honoured—and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Thank you HFPA for this honour! To be nominated for playing the wonder woman that is Tutar will forever remain a highlight not only of my career but life. I am so grateful to Sacha who has so deservingly been recognised today as well as the film. I am the happiest person in the whole flat world and I hope that this recognition brings more attention to some of my incredibly talented acting and filmmaking colleagues in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe.”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

‘The first time I attended the Golden Globes, I was a 12 year old boy. Who knew that playing a drunk, philandering, sex-addicted, depraved, megalomaniac was my way back! “TOOSH!”The point is, I feel so honored to have had this organization as a part of my life since I was a kid. I am incredibly grateful for this recognition – playing Peter has been such incredible fun, and I can’t begin to express how lucky I feel to have done it all alongside the amazing Elle Fanning with the completely brilliant Tony McNamara leading the way. Huzzah!”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

“I am honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in HOLLYWOOD and am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful actors. Playing Henry Wilson was a unique and incredibly rewarding experience. I share this honor with Ryan Murphy, the remarkable cast, our crew, and Netflix.”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. From its inception, THE GOOD LORD BIRD was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is.”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Director, Motion Picture

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) February 3, 2021

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role



Riz Ahmed, “Sound Of Metal”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama