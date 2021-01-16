Kaley Cuoco In ‘Gut Wrenching Pain’ After Beloved Dog Norman Dies: ‘You Were My Entire World’

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of a beloved four-legged family member.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum revealed her dog, Norman, passed away over the weekend. Kaley shared the sad news on her Instagram page with a pair of black-and-white photos showing her and Norman cuddling up together.

The 35-year-old reflected in a heartfelt caption just how much Norman meant to her from their early days together to his final moments, and also expressed the grief she’s experienced in the aftermath of his loss.

“Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart,” she wrote.

Kaley continued her tribute with a slew of moving throwback snaps on her Instagram story, including a shot of a bow tie-clad Norman posing with Kaley on her wedding day.

The “Flight Attendant” star has been an outspoken animal lover and advocate for years. She rescued Norman when he was 2 and had a broken leg, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2017 that she “knew right away” that she and the pit bull mix were meant for one another.

Kaley’s production company, Yes, Norman, is also named after him and she had previously honored the pup with her first Instagram handle, @normancook.

— Erin Biglow