Kaley Cuoco Cries Tears Of Joy When Husband Karl Cook Comes Home In Time For Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating the Golden Globes with her No. 1 fan.

The actress’ husband of nearly three years, Karl Cook, surprised her over the weekend when he returned from an equestrian festival much earlier than expected. Kaley shared their emotional reunion in a series of videos on her Instagram story and revealed she had no idea he was planning to make it back in time for Sunday’s award ceremony.

Kaley explained in her caption that due to this year’s Globes being virtual amid the Covid-19 pandemic, she didn’t ask Karl to try and fly home amid his “crazy schedule.” However, when she discovered him at their front door she immediately began crying tears of joy.

“I can’t believe you got me so good. I can’t believe you did that. These are tears by the way. I’m so glad you’re here,” Kaley told Karl as they shared a sweet embrace.

This year’s Golden Globes are a special occasion for Kaley. She received her first nomination for her work in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” which is also up for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical.

The honor has been a poignant one for the “Big Bang Theory” alum, who said in a statement earlier this month that it’s been the “highlight of [her] career.”

Kaley didn’t hold back her emotions when the nominations were announced on Feb. 3, sharing shock, excitement and gratitude upon hearing her name.

Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying … so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a candid video of the unforgettable moment.

Though she was attending Sunday’s festivities from home, Kaley still brought her fashion A-game. Prior to the show, Kaley gave fans a peek at the stunning, strapless Oscar de la Renta ball gown she sported for her big night.

