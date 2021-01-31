Justin Timberlake Gets Swoon-Worthy Shoutout From Jessica Biel For His 40th Birthday

Forty and fabulous! Justin Timberlake got a special shoutout from wife Jessica Biel for his milestone birthday.

Jessica, 38, honored the music superstar in an Instagram tribute on Sunday, sharing a series of throwback photos of the pair from throughout their decade-long relationship and praising Justin as the most important person in her life.

“There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love,” she wrote.

Turning the big 4-0 isn’t the only important new chapter Justin has started recently. He and Jessica also welcomed a second son in 2020 and JT finally confirmed the news on “Ellen” earlier this month, sharing that he and Jess named their little one Phineas and teasing how he’s been a significant addition to their household in more ways than one.

“He’s awesome and he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping,” Justin joked of the infant. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

Justin didn’t confirm Phineas’ exact birth date but reports first surfaced over the summer that the Timberlake family had grown by one. Phineas joins big brother Silas, 5, who Justin said is handling the new addition well so far.

“Right now he’s very much liking it,” Justin told Ellen DeGeneres. “Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

So what’s next for Justin in his landmark year? New music! The singer revealed to pal Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s “Tonight Show” that he’s been “in and out of the studio working on stuff” recently, despite “nobody sleeping” since he and Jessica welcomed Phin.

“Let’s go with yes,” Justin said, when asked if fans can expect any forthcoming tracks. “Let’s just tell them, I played you a few tunes.”

“I cannot wait,” Jimmy replied. “They’re good songs!”

— Erin Biglow