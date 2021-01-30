Justin Timberlake Confirms New Music Is On The Way & Pal Jimmy Fallon Has Heard It

Justin Timberlake fans “Can’t Stop the Feeling” that he has new music on the way – and they’re not wrong!

The music superstar revealed to pal Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s “Tonight Show” that he’s been “in and out of the studio working on stuff” recently, despite “nobody sleeping” since he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second son.

“Let’s go with yes,” Justin said, when asked if fans can expect any forthcoming tracks. “Let’s just tell them, I played you a few tunes.”

“I cannot wait,” Jimmy replied. “They’re good songs!”

Though he’s been a little busier at home lately, Justin went on to explain the ups and downs of his workflow and that he’s never adhered to a specific timeline when it comes to the creative process.

“I sat on ‘Mirrors’ for four, five years. I almost got to the point where I was like, ‘What was that song we did?'” he recalled of his 2014 hit. “I think I just take my time, maybe that’s my barometer, that if I still love them that much after time goes by, hopefully people will when they hear them after time goes by.”

It’s been nearly three years since Justin’s last studio album, “Man of the Woods.” Though JT has always operated at his own speed it’s understandable that he might be a little more focused on his personal life at the moment.

The 40-year-old finally confirmed earlier this month that he and Jessica became parents of two last year, revealing on “Ellen” that their bundle of joy is named Phineas and he’s been a significant addition to their household in more ways than one.

“He’s awesome and he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping,” Justin joked of the infant. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

Justin didn’t confirm Phineas’ exact birth date but reports first surfaced over the summer that the Timberlake family had grown by one. Phineas joined big brother Silas, 5, who Justin said is handling the new addition well so far.

“Right now he’s very much liking it,” Justin told Ellen DeGeneres. “Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

