Justin Timberlake Confirms He & Jessica Biel Welcomed A Baby Boy In 2020: Find Out His Name!

It’s a boy! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are officially proud parents of two.

The music superstar confirmed that he and his actress wife had a second son last year, revealing on Monday’s “Ellen” that their bundle of joy is named Phineas and he’s been a significant addition to their household in more ways than one.

“He’s awesome and he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping,” Justin joked of the infant. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

Justin didn’t confirm Phineas’ exact birth date but reports first surfaced over the summer that the Timberlake family had grown by one. Phineas joins big brother Silas, 5, who Justin said is handling the new addition well so far.

“Right now he’s very much liking it,” Justin told Ellen DeGeneres. “Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

Congrats to the happy new foursome!

— Erin Biglow