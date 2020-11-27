Justin Timberlake Buys Van For Teen With Cerebral Palsy

Justin Timberlake is giving back ahead of the holiday season.

17-year-old Jake Stitt, who suffers from cerebral palsy, and his family had been trying to raise money through a GoFundMe page to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van to help them travel.

When the singer heard about their fundraiser, he purchased the van for the Tennessee family even though they already raised $35,000 for the vehicle. Now they’ll be able to keep the extra money for help pay for Jake’s care.

“I heard that there was a goal to get this van before thanksgiving, I heard your story and saw a news clip about it. I was so moved that I just want you to have this van and I’m going to cover all the costs,” he told Jake and his father Tim in a during a video call.

The family raised $35k to cover the cost of the van but they’ll get to keep that money. Why?? Because @jtimberlake heard Jake’s story and wanted to help. He got the family the van, and even hopped on Zoom to chat with the 17 year old. The reaction says it all folks pic.twitter.com/4WGVGd4VSb — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 25, 2020

“I want you guys to have a great holiday and you inspire me Jake,” he said.

Jake sits outside his house and holds a sign that says, “honk if you’re happy” and Justin is a fan of his effort to raise spirits. Justin told the teen, “Honk if your happy thing, we got to keep that going. You got to use this van and honk all over town now.”

The van was delivered with a full escort and Jake’s reaction speaks for itself!

Jake’s dad was overjoyed for the gift, telling WJHL, “God’s always provided for us and we keep our faith and we’re thankful everyday.” Adding, “It is a true meaning to thanksgiving and all that’s happened and stuff and it’s a blessing to our family to make us be able to have peace and relax more and not have to have worries is amazing. It’s very humbling.”