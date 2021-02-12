Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears & Janet Jackson: ‘I Can Do Better & I Will Do Better’

After a social media firestorm stemming from the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, Justin Timberlake has made a public apology to the pop star.

In an Instagram post on Friday, he wrote, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Justin didn’t limit his apology just to Britney Spears—he also expressed remorse over his handling of Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl in 2004.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he continued.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from,” Justin wrote.

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again,” he added.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career,” the singer continued. “I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be a part of a world that uplifts and supports.”

“I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better,” he concluded.

Britney Spears and Janet Jackson have yet to publicly comment on his apology.

— by Katcy Stephan