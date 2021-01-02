Justin Bieber Covers All His Tattoos In Jaw-Dropping Transformation For ‘Anyone’ Video

Justin Bieber underwent a unique makeover for his latest project.

The music superstar gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at his jaw-dropping transformation for the “Anyone” music video, in which he covered all – yes, all – his signature tattoos.

Justin is known for extensive tats spanning from his neck to his legs but there wasn’t any ink in sight after a team of makeup artists prepped him to play a tattoo-free boxer alongside Zoey Deutch.

In a time-lapse video posted to his Instagram feed over the New Year’s holiday, the 26-year-old waited patiently in nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein boxer briefs as carefully applied airbrush paint erased all traces of his body art.

Fans couldn’t believe how believable the results were, with many flocking to the comment section to weigh in on whether they preferred Justin with or without tats. At least one user, however, noted that the experts on hand were given a task many might envy.

“Where do I sign up for this job?” they joked.

Justin has kept followers updated on his tattoo journey over the years with frequent close-up looks at his newest ink, but he revealed in October’s YouTube special “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” that there is one line he won’t cross.

“I think I’m done on my neck. That’s a Hailey request,” the singer said, referring to wife Hailey Bieber.

