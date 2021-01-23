Justin Bieber Calls 2014 Arrest ‘Not My Finest Hour’ In Reflective Anniversary Post

Justin Bieber is reflecting on a difficult but important anniversary.

The music superstar penned a personal Instagram post on Saturday in which he recalled his 2014 DUI arrest and what he’s learned after moving forward from the lower points in his past.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead [sic], misunderstood and angry at God,” he began, captioning a photo of himself handcuffed and in police custody. “I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami.”

The 26-year-old went on to share that he’s since embraced a deeper perspective on life thanks in large part to his faith, and the lessons he wants to pass along to fans who may be dwelling on their previous mistakes.

“All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART,” he concluded.

Months after his arrest, Justin pleaded guilty to reduced charges and avoided jail time by agreeing to complete an anger management course in addition to making a $50,000 charitable donation and paying fines.

The incident was one of multiple legal issues facing the “Purpose” singer at the time, but he has since found himself on the right track and remains candid about confronting depression and addiction over the years.

His latest post received a slew of support from fans, famous friends and fellow celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Chris Pratt, Channing Tatum and more.

Justin’s longtime manager Scooter Braun applauded him in the comment section, writing, “Proud of you” alongside a red heart emoji.

Tom Brady also chimed in, adding, “We live and learn.”

Keep up the good work, Justin.

— Erin Biglow