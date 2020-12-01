‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender: ‘My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile’

In a deeply personal letter, the actor who was formerly known as Ellen Page shared on social media, Tuesday, that they are transgender and identify as non-binary.

The Oscar-nominated actor and star of “Juno” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” wrote on Twitter, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

They wrote, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page thanked the trans community for support during this time writing, “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering,” the actor continued. “The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

The Oscar nominee continued, “I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence.”

In the midst of the fear, the “Umbrella Academy” star is feeling proud of their identity, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Dancer Emma Portner, Page’s wife, shared the statement on her Instagram page and wrote, “”I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”