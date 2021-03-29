Julia Roberts Reflects On What ‘Pretty Woman’ Did For Her Career In Unearthed Clip

Julia Roberts has had a ton of memorable roles in her career, but “Pretty Woman” is definitely one of her standout roles. The street to suite tale directed by Garry Marshall in 1990 went on to be one of her most talked-about roles and also gave us one of the most memorable on-screen pairings of all time – with Julia opposite Richard Gere.

On the most recent episode of Access Hollywood’s “The Vault” podcast, hosts Scott Evans and Zuri Hall are looking back at some of our most memorable interviews with the Oscar winner herself – and even at the height of her career she was aware of how impactful “Pretty Woman” was.

The star chatted with Access Hollywood in 1997 while at the junket for her film, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and she looked back at her iconic role as Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman,” saying that nabbing the role was “enormous” for her.

“It did an enormous amount for my career and I feel fortunate that ‘Steel Magnolias’ was just before it so that there was a little bit, and ‘Mystic Pizza’ before that, that there was a little bit already sort of established about my ability before this kind of explosion of ‘Pretty Woman.’”

The “Notting Hill” star continued on, saying, that she feels reminiscent about her time working on the film.

“I don’t think of it in terms of what it did for my career, when I think back on ‘Pretty Woman’ I just feel sort of reminiscent of all the really fun, jovial times. I got the most hilarious letter from Garry Marshall the other day, a really sweet letter. And I talked to Richard (Gere) a couple of weeks ago and I always just have really, such a nice feeling thinking about it because it was a silly, fun time,” she concluded.

For more of Julia’s uncovered throwback interviews check out “The Vault” podcast below.

— Stephanie Swaim