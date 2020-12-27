Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome Daughter Chapel Grace: Our ‘Christmas Evening Angel’

The more, the merrier! Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Christmas Day.

The “Avengers” star, 52, and the fashion designer, 33, announced the happy news over the weekend, revealing a sweet first photo of their bundle of joy along with her unique name.

“Our little Christmas evening angel…Chapel Grace Brolin,” Kathryn wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the newborn taking a comfy-looking snooze.

Josh followed up with his own post, explaining the inspiration behind Chapel’s moniker and why it seemed like such a perfect and meaningful choice.

“Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks,” he shared. “Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”

Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in 2016 and are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Westlyn, who helped Kathryn announce that their family had a new addition on the way.

In July, Kathryn revealed her pregnancy in a cute photo of her and Westlyn sharing a hug and kiss as the now-mom of two displayed her bare bump.



“The Brolin’s are a growin’ !! Our little December babe is on the way….” she wrote at the time.

— Erin Biglow