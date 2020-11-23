Jordan Fisher Marries Fiancée Ellie Woods

Jordan Fisher is a married man!

The “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” actor and his longtime love, Ellie Woods, tied the knot in front of family and friends on Nov. 21, Us Weekly reports.

Four days ago, Jordan teased that his wedding day was nearly here, tweeting, “Off to get MARRIED” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Off to get MARRIED 😍 — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) November 19, 2020

Ellie also hinted at their upcoming wedding date earlier this month. On Nov. 6, the blonde beauty posted a portrait of her and her fiancé and captioned it “15 days,” suggesting that their ceremony was set for Nov. 21.

While the lovebirds have yet to share social media posts since getting hitched, Ellie noticeably changed her surname on Instagram from Woods to Fisher.

Jordan and Ellie were close childhood pals for a decade before they decided to turn their platonic connection into something more.

“We’ve been best friends for 11 years, and we’ve only been together for a year … There was a pretty seamless transition into the relationship,” Jordan told Access Daily in 2017.

At the time, Jordan gushed that he was “1,000 percent” sure that Ellie was “the one” – and even referenced their future children!

“She’s going to keep me and the kids healthy,” the Broadway star said of his then-girlfriend, who went to school for clinical dietetics.

When asked about the fact that he already had kids on the brain, he joked, “I’m from the South. All my friends are married. Everyone’s having kids. I’m late.”

Jordan proposed to Ellie in 2019. The pair were originally set to throw a big wedding celebration in Hawaii this summer before the pandemic altered their plans.

Last month, the “Work It” star told Access Hollywood that he and Ellie now planned to make things official this fall and were saving their lavish tropical celebration for a later date.

“We’re so over the dates changing and all of that stuff. We finally have the plan, which is great. We’re getting married at the end of November,” he said.

“We’re keeping all of the original stuff that we wanted to do in Hawaii and just going to turn that into something else,” he added. “It’ll be an anniversary party. It’ll be a celebration of love, a multi-family big beautiful vacation and all of that. We just worked so hard to build that wedding out. We’re still going to have that party, that celebration if you will. But in the meantime, we’re just ready. We’re just so ready to get started and have it be done. So we’re getting one step closer every day.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Jordan’s reps for comment on his special day.