Jonathan Scott Shuts Down Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are going strong, but they’re not headed down the aisle just yet!

During an interview with SiriusXM co-hosts Covino and Rich on Friday, Jonathan addressed the engagement rumors head-on. “I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter,” he said.

The “Property Brothers” star also joked that brother Drew Scott has become part of the narrative, adding, “It’s the rumor mill that turns around. We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship.’”

Jonathan quipped that Drew doesn’t make his decisions for him: “…We were laughing, we’re like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?’ Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?”

Zooey and the “Property Brothers” star confirmed their relationship last fall and haven’t been shy about sharing public affection for one another, from swoon-worthy social media snaps to romantic outings.

In August, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. Zooey wrote on Instagram, “One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human. I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you.”

Jonathan also shared a sweet post for their anniversary, writing, “How time flies when you’re having the best time of your life. Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice.”

