Jonathan Scott Calls Zooey Deschanel His ‘Perfect Person’ While Sharing Loved-Up Selfie

Jonathan Scott is head over heels for Zooey Deschanel!

The “Property Brothers” star took to Instagram to gush over his girlfriend of more than a year after a recent day enjoying the great outdoors.

“What a perfect day with my perfect person #BackToNature #SunnySkiesAhead,” he captioned a black-and-white selfie from their adventure.

For their date, the HGTV personality wore a T-shirt and zip-up hoodie, while Zooey looked positively ready for spring in a floppy hat. The “New Girl” star joked about her fashion statement in a post on her account, captioning it, “Had a great hike this weekend with my hat. @jonathanscott was there too.”

Jonathan approved of her look, writing in the comments, “Your hat game is on point.”

Jonathan has taken lots of opportunities to celebrate Zooey on social media over the past few weeks. For International Women’s Day, he shared shots of her, his mom and his two sisters-in-law, Linda and Annalee, and wrote a note to them all.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay to every single one of you amazing ladies out there. These four women have impacted my life in more ways than one. You are brave, strong, beautiful, and make our family better just by being you,” he wrote.

He also showered Zooey with social media PDA on Valentine’s Day. They posed for a picture together, and he wrote, “There’s a lot to love about this lady right here. To list it, I’d need a LOT more paper. Happy Valentine’s Day, @ZooeyDeschanel! #valentines #happyvalentinesday.”