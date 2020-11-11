WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Jon Pardi Performs Joe Diffie Hit ‘Pickup Man’ Following Joe’s Death From COVID-19

Jon Pardi paid tribute to Joe Diffie on Wednesday at the 54th annual CMA Awards.

The country music star put on a rousing performance of Diffie’s hit “Pickup Man” at Bridgestone Arena, and got the crowd on their feet as he played the honkey tonk favorite. Ashley McBryde was seen dancing in the socially-distanced crowd.

The tribute to Diffie was definitely special. Diffie died earlier this year in March at age 61, after a short battle with the novel coronavirus. Diffie was a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry and was best known for songs such as “John Deere Green,” “Pickup Man” and “Third Rock from the Sun.”

Jon was nominated on Wednesday night for a CMA for Album of the. Year.

PHOTOS: 2020 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

2020 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

2020 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

View Gallery

Read More

Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation: ‘It’s Incredibly Insensitive To Ask Or Assume

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.