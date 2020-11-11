Jon Pardi Performs Joe Diffie Hit ‘Pickup Man’ Following Joe’s Death From COVID-19

Jon Pardi paid tribute to Joe Diffie on Wednesday at the 54th annual CMA Awards.

The country music star put on a rousing performance of Diffie’s hit “Pickup Man” at Bridgestone Arena, and got the crowd on their feet as he played the honkey tonk favorite. Ashley McBryde was seen dancing in the socially-distanced crowd.

Cowboy hats off to @JonPardi for such a great tribute to the legend, @JoeDiffieOnline, on tonight's #CMAawards. pic.twitter.com/YttQ6tgCUC — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

The tribute to Diffie was definitely special. Diffie died earlier this year in March at age 61, after a short battle with the novel coronavirus. Diffie was a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry and was best known for songs such as “John Deere Green,” “Pickup Man” and “Third Rock from the Sun.”

Jon was nominated on Wednesday night for a CMA for Album of the. Year.

