JoJo Siwa Celebrates One Month Anniversary With Girlfriend Kylie: ‘I Get To Call Her Mine!’

JoJo Siwa has revealed the identity of her girlfriend weeks after coming out as a member of the LGBT community.

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, the 17-year-old star shared a series of photos with girlfriend Kylie, writing, “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!”

The post includes photos of the pair holding hands at Walt Disney World, embracing while wearing masks, and even a cute video singing along to “As Long As You Love Me” by Justin Bieber.

“She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and all around just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” JoJo continued. “And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

Last week, JoJo gushed about her girlfriend on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” revealing that Kylie was very encouraging about her decision to come out.

It seems like JoJo is happy to be living her truth loud and proud. She thanked fans for their support in a candid Instagram video, saying, “I have never, ever been this happy before. It feels really awesome.”

Though she’s grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response, she also shared why she isn’t in a rush to specify her orientation, explaining that she doesn’t want to put a label on herself while she’s still figuring things out and that she knows this can be a difficult path for so many.

“I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public,” she responded to a fan who asked, “What label are you?”

Adding, “Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay. It’s awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you.”

Jojo also expressed gratitude for her parents’ unconditional acceptance, revealing that her mom told her two years ago that she knew JoJo didn’t only like boys and that it’s totally okay.

Fans began speculating about JoJo’s coming out journey when she lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in a now-viral TikTok video earlier this week. Soon after, she revealed that her cousin had given her a t-shirt with “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” printed on the front and she showed off the garment in a social media photo.

The influencer and social media mogul split from boyfriend Mark Bontempo late last year and she clarified in her newest video that her sexuality wasn’t a factor in their breakup.