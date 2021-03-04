John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Lands Leading Movie Role In ‘Get Lost’

John Travolta’s daughter Ella is making a name for herself in Hollywood!

Deadline reports that the 20-year-old actress just landed the leading role in “Get Lost,” “a modern-day re-imagining of Alice In Wonderland with the creatures turned into human characters.”

Ella shared the exciting news on her Instagram, writing, “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!”

Ella has previously acted alongside her famous dad in 2019’s “The Poison Rose” and 2009’s “Old Dogs.”

Most recently, Ellla made headlines after appearing with her dad in a Super Bowl commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro, recreating an iconic “Grease” dance. In one scene, a frustrated Ella attempts to show her dad how to set up the camera to record a video on his phone. The two then break into the memorable “Born to Hand Jive” choreography from the 1978 movie, which John originally performed with co-star Olivia Newton-John!

Just last month, Ella gave a sweet shout out to her father for his birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend.”

“Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day, She continued. “The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy.”

— by Katcy Stephan